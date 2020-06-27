MANILA, Philippines – Philippine authorities on Friday, June 26, seized P150 million worth of smuggled car parts from China that were mislabeled as "Made in Japan."

The smuggled car parts were seized during a raid on an auto parts store and 5 warehouses in Barangay Talipapa in Quezon City, which is owned by a certain Filipino-Chinese businessman, according to the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

The BOC said that authorities found various spare parts, car accessories, truck parts, auto parts, and other items of popular Japanese car manufacturers such as Toyota and Mitsubishi.

"Also found in the compound were several packaging materials imprinted with 'Made in Japan.' Repackaging inferior and substandard car parts and making them appear as Japanese brands is deceiving the Filipino buyers," the BOC said in a statement on Saturday, June 27.

The raid was done by units of the BOC, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The BOC warned Filipinos to be wary of such modus.

"During this time of the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic when finances are tight for many Filipinos, they should still be able to purchase items of equal value with their hard-earned money," said the BOC.

