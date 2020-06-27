MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced on Saturday, June 27, that UV Express units plying to and from Metro Manila and nearby provinces will be allowed to operate in 47 routes starting Monday, June 29.

About 980 UV Express units will be allowed initially, but LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra noted that the Board is open to the possibility of deploying additional modern and traditional jeepneys later to augment the operations of the UV Express, depending on passenger demand.

UV Express units plying the 47 approved routes do not need to apply for special permits. Here is the list of approved UV Express routes:

Meycauayan - Central Integrated Terminal (QC) Obando - MRT North Ave., QC Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan) - MRT North Ave. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan) - Trinoma, MRT North Ave., Mindanao Ave. Heritage (Meycauayan Bulacan) - SM North (QC) Marilao (Bulacan) - SM North Ave. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan) - Central Integrated Terminal (QC) SM Marilao (Bulacan) - Sm North (QC) Malhacan (Meycauayan Bulacan) - Quezon Ave. via NLEX Malhacan (Meycauayan Bulacan) - Central Integrated Terminal (QC) Marilao - Central Integrated Terminal (QC) Marilao Terminal - Quezon Ave. Terminal (MRT) Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan) - Central Integrated Terminal Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan) - Central Integrated Terminal via NLEX Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan)) - Mrt / Quezon Ave. Terminal via NLEX SM Marilao (Bulacan) - Central Integrated Terminal Meycauayan - Recto Balagtas - Monumento Springville, Molino Bacoor - Alabang via Daanghari Molino - Alabang via Daanghari Molino Bacoor - Ayala Center Terminal via Skyway Golden City (Dasmariñas) - Ayala Center Pacita - Makati Square Pacita Complex - Ayala Center Terminal via San Pedro Exit Pacita Complex (Laguna) - SM Makati Pacita (San Pedro, Laguna) - Makati Square Pacita Complex - Ayala Center via Southwoods Exit Barangay Mamatid (Cabuyao, Laguna) - Festival Mall Mamatid (Cabuyao, Laguna) - Festival Mall (Alabang) Balibago (Laguna) - SM Southmall (Las Piñas) Taytay – EDSA Central Greenland Executive Village (Cainta) - Ayala Rodgriguez - Sta. Lucia Grandmall (Cainta) Masinag - Ayala Antipolo - Ayala Antipolo - Ayala Via C5 Antipolo - Ayala Via Tikling Antipolo - Ayala Via Circumferencial Rd. San Mateo (Rizal) - Ayala Ave. Binangonan - Sta. Lucia (Cainta) Binangonan - SM Megamall Binangonan -EDSA Starmall Binangonan - EDSA Central Binangonan - Marikina Riverbank via LRT Santolan Cardona - EDSA Starmall Cardona - EDSA Central Morong - SM Megamall

The existing UV Express fare rate of P2 per kilometer remains, and no fare adjustment shall be applied unless approved by the LTFRB, Delgra said. He added that failure to comply with any of the guidelines may be subject to fines and suspension or cancellation of their franchise.

Delgra also reminded operators and drivers of UV Express to strictly comply with the guidelines set under LTFRB memorandum circular 2020-025. He added that the approved guidelines are in line with the gradual, calibrated, and calculated approach of the Department of Transportation on the resumption of public transportation in Metro Manila during the general community quarantine.

Among the conditions were:

UV Express routes shall be terminal-to-terminal, maintain no pickup and drop off of passengers, and not pass through nor traverse EDSA and Commonwealth Avenue – except to cross;

Operators must regularly examine a driver's fitness to work, checking their body temperature and screening for symptoms of COVID-19;

Drivers and conductors shall wear masks and gloves at all times;

Commuters are required to wear masks to be allowed to board UV Express;

Exact fare shall be paid prior to boarding the PUV or operators/drivers may devise any fare collection system to minimize/prevent transmittal of COVID-19;

Passenger load must not exceed two passengers per row and passengers should be seated one seat apart;

Operators shall install impermeable barriers to seal off the driver's compartment and between rows of seats that are less than one meter apart

On June 22, 15 Metro Manila routes were also allowed by the LTFRB for compliant modern jeepneys. – Rappler.com