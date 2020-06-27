MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs said 15 more Filipinos abroad tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 8,432.

On Saturday, June 27, DFA said that only 5 countries located in the Americas, Asia and Pacific, and Europe reported on the status of Filipinos overseas.

Death toll remained 536 people, while Filipinos who recovered from the virus are still at 2,815.

The highest number of active cases was seen in the Middle East (2,114), with Europe (468), the Americas (149), and Asia Pacific (84) following. The largest number of deaths was also recorded in the Middle East (276), followed by the Americas (164), Europe (94), then Asia Pacific (2).

Cases were spread across 56 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia-Pacific

16 countries included

Total: 597

Undergoing treatment: 84

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 511

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 982

Undergoing treatment: 468

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 420

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

18 countries included

Total: 6,167

Undergoing treatment: 2,114

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,777

Deaths: 276

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 686

Undergoing treatment: 149

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 373

Deaths: 164

Of the total cases, the Philippine Department of Health has validated 1,339 cases. DOH tracks the cases based on international health regulations by the World Health Organization.

As of Saturday, confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines are close to 35,000, 1,236 of whom have died from the virus.

Around the world, more than 9.8 million people were infected by coronavirus, while death toll is about 500,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com