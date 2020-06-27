15 more Filipinos abroad get coronavirus, total at 8,432
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs said 15 more Filipinos abroad tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 8,432.
On Saturday, June 27, DFA said that only 5 countries located in the Americas, Asia and Pacific, and Europe reported on the status of Filipinos overseas.
Death toll remained 536 people, while Filipinos who recovered from the virus are still at 2,815.
The highest number of active cases was seen in the Middle East (2,114), with Europe (468), the Americas (149), and Asia Pacific (84) following. The largest number of deaths was also recorded in the Middle East (276), followed by the Americas (164), Europe (94), then Asia Pacific (2).
Cases were spread across 56 countries, with the following breakdown per region:
Asia-Pacific
16 countries included
- Total: 597
- Undergoing treatment: 84
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 511
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 982
- Undergoing treatment: 468
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 420
- Deaths: 94
Middle East and Africa
18 countries included
- Total: 6,167
- Undergoing treatment: 2,114
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,777
- Deaths: 276
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 686
- Undergoing treatment: 149
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 373
- Deaths: 164
Of the total cases, the Philippine Department of Health has validated 1,339 cases. DOH tracks the cases based on international health regulations by the World Health Organization.
As of Saturday, confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines are close to 35,000, 1,236 of whom have died from the virus.
Around the world, more than 9.8 million people were infected by coronavirus, while death toll is about 500,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com