CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Councilor Antonio Cuenco died due to complications from COVID-19 on Saturday, June 27. He was 84.

Cuenco’s family confirmed his death to the media in a statement Saturday evening.

“My family and I wish to let you know that my father, Councilor and former Congressman Antonio Veloso Cuenco, has succumbed to the lethal effects of the COVID19 virus,” his son James Cueno said in the statement.” It happened so fast and has left us very shocked to realize that the good man that we have had the opportunity to have as our father (with my siblings Ronald, Antonio Jr and Cynthia) and a good husband to my mother, Nancy, is gone.”

James said his father experienced mild coughing and fever, prompting the family to get him tested for the virus on June 18.

Cuenco attended his last city council session on Thursday, June 25, via Zoom.

“There will be time enough to remember the many things that he dedicated his life to, for our country and for our beloved city,” James said. “But for now, I wish to request that we be given our space to lay him to rest and to grieve in his untimely passing.”

Cuenco was approaching his first year in his first term as a city councilor when he died.

He previously served as representative of Cebu City’s 2nd District from 2001 to 2010.

From 1965 to 1969 he was representative from Cebu’s 5th District and a Mambabatas of Cebu City in the Batasan Pambansa from 1984 to 1986.

He was among the political leaders of the vibrant opposition in Cebu City who stood up against the Marcos dictatorship.

Cuenco helped hide then-presidential candidate Corazon Aquino in February 1986 in Cebu City, away from Manila which was in turmoil because of the EDSA People Power Revolution. Under the auspice of Cuenco, Aquino took refuge in the Carmelites Monastery. (READ:'Are we safe here?' The night Cory Aquino hid in Cebu)

Cuenco is survived by his wife and 4 children.

Cuenco is the 3rd Cebu politician confirmed to have contracted the virus and the first to die from its complications. Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan previously confirmed he was positive for the virus and Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura on June 22.

Cebu City currently has the highest number of cases in the Philippines with 4,831 confirmed cases.

There are a total of 34,803 in the Philippines as of Saturday.

There were 738 infections recorded. At least 12 deaths were reported, bringing total deaths from COVID-19 so far to 1,236. – Rappler.com