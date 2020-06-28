MANILA, Philippines – The main office of the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Padre Faura, Manila, will reopen on Monday, June 29, after it was temporarily closed for 11 days due to coronavirus cases among some of its employees.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra followed the recommendation of Undersecretary Lean Sunga for the reopening of the DOJ headquarters.

Sunga reported that all DOJ buildings and rooms were disinfected from June 18 to 27. "Thus, we can push through with the lifting of our lockdown tomorrow, June 29," he added.

Guevarra ordered the lockdown, which started June 18, after 5 employees and an outsourced security guard were confirmed to have the virus, among the 72 personnel who initially tested positive in rapid antibody tests. Rapid antibody tests, which have "very low" reliability, are followed by confirmatory tests.

The DOJ continued operations despite the lockdown, with minimal staff reporting to the offices and the rest working remotely. – Rappler.com