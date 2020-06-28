ALBAY, Philippines – The Department of Health has reported the first 2 coronavirus cases in Masbate on Saturday, June 27. The island province in Bicol was able to hold off the virus transmission for months since the pandemic broke out.

Identified only by DOH as Bicol #96 and Bicol #97, both patients are from the Aroroy municipality. (READ: Over 20 provinces have zero coronavirus cases as of April 30 – tracker)

Bicol #96 is a 23-year old male who arrived in Bicol from Caloocan City on June 22. He did not exhibit any symptoms. Bicol#97 is a 25-year old male who came from Taguig City and arrived in Bicol on June 21. Three days later, he experienced symptoms of the coronavirus. Both are now under quarantine.

The two cases from Masbate and a year-old boy from Naga City, identified only as Bicol #101, are among the latest 8 cases recorded in Bicol on June 27, the highest single-day increase in the region, according to the DOH- Bicol. A total of 101 cases have been recorded in the region, 22 of which are active cases.

Bicol #98 is a 30-year-old from Matnog, Sorsogon who came from Tondo, Manila. He was symptomless. Bicol #99 is from Canaman, Camarines Sur. The 35-year-old, the third uniformed personnel to be infected with the virus, had a history of exposure to another COVID-19 case. He also did not show any symptoms.

Bicol #100 is a 60-year-old male, who is also from Naga City. Both he and Bicol #101, were exposed to COVID-19 patients Bicol #91 and Bicol #92.

The DOH- Bicol urged the public to continue following community quarantine procedures as well as precautionary measures including proper hand washing, physical distancing, cough etiquette, disinfection of commonly used objects, use of facemask, following a healthy lifestyle and to stay at home even under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

As of Sunday, June 28, the number coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 35,455 after the Department of Health recorded 653 new cases as of 4 pm.

The DOH said that of the count, 485 were "fresh" cases, or those whose test results were released in the last 3 days, while 168 were "late" cases from the department's backlog.

Of the fresh cases, 245 were recorded from Metro Manila, 120 from Central Visayas, and 112 from other regions, while 8 were repatriates.

The death toll due to COVID-19 also went up to 1,244, after 8 cases were added to the toll. Of this, 5 occurred within June. The DOH said there are a total of 9,686 recoveries. – Rappler.com