MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs reported only one new case of the coronavirus among Filipinos abroad, bringing the total number of confirmed cases overseas to 8,433 as of Sunday, June 28.

There were two new fatalities, raising the death toll to 538.

The cases include 2,814 Filipinos who are still receiving treatment for COVID-19 and 5,081 others who already recovered.

The Middle East continues to count the highest number of cases (6,168) and deaths (278) among overseas Filipinos.

The highest number of active cases was seen in the Middle East (2,113), with Europe (468), the Americas (149), and Asia-Pacific (84) following. The largest number of deaths was also recorded in the Middle East (278), followed by the Americas (164), Europe (94), then Asia-Pacific (2).

Cases were spread across 59 countries, with the breakdown of per region:

Asia-Pacific

17 countries included

Total: 597

Undergoing treatment: 84

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 511

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 982

Undergoing treatment: 468

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 420

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

20 countries included

Total: 6,168

Undergoing treatment: 2,113

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,777

Deaths: 278

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 686

Undergoing treatment: 149

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 373

Deaths: 164

Of the 8,433 cases, 1,352 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 35,455 on Sunday, including 1,244 deaths and 9,686 recoveries.

Worldwide cases breached the 10-million mark on Sunday, while the death toll surpassed 499,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com