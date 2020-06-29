CEBU, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia steps up her advocacy for traditional health care practices, announcing over the weekend her plan to institutionalize the law promoting traditional and alternative health care.

Provincial media Sugbo News reported on Saturday, June 27, that Garcia announced the establishment of the Provincial Traditional Health Care (PTHC) board.

The board will implement Republic Act (RA) 8423, creating the Philippine Institute in Traditional and Alternative Health Care (PITAHC), which aims to promote the development and practice of traditional and alternative health care in areas where medical services are not immediately available.

"It is recognized that pwede ning traditional healthcare ug alternative healthcare especially na there are certain areas nga dili madiha-diha maabot dayon sa atong mga doctor or hospital services," Garcia said.

(It is recognized that traditional healthcare and alternative healthcare are allowed especially in remote areas that cannot immediately be accessed by doctors or hospital services.)

Around 16,000 barangay health workers will be trained once the PTHC Board is established through a provincial board ordinance. They will be trained under the direction of the Provincial Traditional Health Care System (PTHCS).

"Well, we do not live in an ideal world. Kay kon ideal pa ni, naa unta ta’y Level 1 hangtod Level 3 doctors sa matag barangay. Maong himuon ta ni," Garcia said.

(Well, we do not live in an ideal world. If we were living the ideal, there would have been Level 1 up to Level 3 doctors assigned to every barangay, which is why we will implement this.)

Garcia has been heavily criticized by citizens and medical practitioners for promoting steam inhalation or “tu-ob” to fight the coronavirus disease. The World Health Organization – Philippines said steam ihalation, while a common home remedy, is not a cure to the virus. (READ: Netizens slam Cebu governor for shaming critics of steam inhalation)

Sugbo quoted PITAHC as saying in a statement that tu-ob is effective when one is coming down with a cold. Steam inhalation, PITAHC added, can "alleviate the symptoms of respiratory illness found among COVID-19 patients" and is a "safe remedy if done properly."

The Cebu provincial government encouraged its employees to do steam inhalation twice a day as the province emerged as among the new COVID-19 hotspots in the country.

On Sunday evening, June 28, Cebu province breached 1,000 coronavirus cases, said the Department of Health (DOH) regional office in Central Visayas

The coronavirus cases reached 1,054 after 103 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Sunday. At least 783 infections are active, while 203 have recovered and 68 have died of complications from the virus.

Cebu province includes 44 municipalities and 6 component cities. (READ: Philippines coronavirus cases breach 36,000)

Cebu City is the only city in the country that remains under enhanced community quarantine because of the rising number of cases in the city. Cebu, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City are all under general community quarantine. – Rappler.com