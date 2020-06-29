MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs reported that 34 more Filipinos tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases overseas to 8,467 as of Monday, June 29.

An additional 9 fatalities were also reported, bringing the death toll to 547.

The confirmed cases include 2,829 Filipinos undergoing treatment and 5,091 who already recovered.

To date, the Middle East reported the largest number of infections (6,195) and deaths (287) involving Filipinos abroad.

Cases were spread across 59 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia-Pacific

17 countries included

Total: 598

Undergoing treatment: 85

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 511

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 988

Undergoing treatment: 474

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 420

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

20 countries included

Total: 6,195

Undergoing treatment: 2,121

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,787

Deaths: 287

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 686

Undergoing treatment: 149

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 373

Deaths: 164

Of the 8,467 cases, 1,352 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

As of Monday, the Philippines recorded 36,438 coronavirus cases, including 1,255 deaths and 9,956 recoveries.

Worldwide cases breached 10.1 million, while at least 501,847 fatalities were recorded in 196 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com