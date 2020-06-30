PAMPANGA, Philippines – A Japanese company at the Clark Freeport Zone has been producing 10 million pieces of face masks a month since coronavirus quarantine restrictions were eased in this province, the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) said on Tuesday, June 30.

The CDC Communications Division (CDC-CD) said in a press statement that Yokoisada (Philippines) Corporation reached its maximum production capacity for May and June.

Yokoisada president Yuki Yokoi had said that they decided to expand their Clark operations due to strong support from the Department of Trade and Industry, the Board of Investments, CDC, and the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yokoi said the face masks would be distributed to Philippine hospitals and pharmaceutical firms.

The company uses non-woven fabric and ear-looped raw materials, “to lessen reliance on raw materials from China,” CDC-DC said.

The company said it needed 80 more workers for its Clark factory operations to sustain the high quality of its face masks.

Yokoisada has over 170 workers at the moment, and targets to have a total of 300 workers to support its planned expanded operations. – With a report from Randy Datu/Rappler.com