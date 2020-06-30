OLONGAPO CITY, Philippines – A Korean citizen and his Filipina girlfriend were arrested here Monday, June 29, by law enforcers for their alleged involvement in illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

The couple, identified as Kim Tae-hyoung and Cynthia Raboy, were apprehended in an entrapment operation of joint operatives of Olongapo and Zambales – Criminal and Investigation Detection Group (CIDG) Field Units, 301st MARPSTA and Castillejos Municipal Police.

Reports said police had been investigating Hyoung after receiving numerous complaints that he was recruiting jobseekers who have graduated from a Korean language school in Castillejos town in Zambales.

According to the victims, Hyoung introduced himself as representative from Hyundai South Korea, which he claimed was looking for Filipino workers to be sent to the said country.

However, the victims were asked to pay Hyoung P40,000 each as placement fee. All the complainants said they already paid the couple last February.

During the initial investigation, ithe police was found out that one of the complainants was about to pay Hyoung the "placement fee."

It was through this "transaction" that the police conducted the entrapment operation that led to the arrest of the couple.

Police are also validating a certain post in social media on November 18, 2019, which said that Hyoung was a fraud and a scammer who victimized more than 200 people in Capiz province.

The couple are now under the custody of Olongapo CIDG CFU while charges for Violations of RA 8042 as amended by RA10022 or Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995 and RA 9028 or Human Trafficking of Persons Act of 2009 are being prepared against them. – Rappler.com