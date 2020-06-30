MANILA, Philippines – Makati City Mayor Abby Binay ordered Skye Bar in Barangay Bel-Air to close down for violating quarantine rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

"On the orders of Mayor Abby Binay, we have closed down Skye Bar in Barangay Bel-Air for illegally operating and violating laws and protocols aimed to stop the spread of COVID-19," Makati City government spokesperson Michael Camiña said in a statement on Tuesday, June 30.

Two days earlier, over 100 Filipinos and foreigners were arrested after being caught gathering at Skye Bar located in the posh Salcedo Village, ignoring physical distancing protocols. Among those nabbed by the Makati police were celebrity KC Montero and bar co-owner Felix Maramba.

Bars are not allowed to reopen and mass gatherings are still banned in Metro Manila, which remains under general community quarantine (GCQ).

Camiña said charges have been filed against the bar goers for violating Binay's Executive Order No. 11 or the GCQ guidelines in the city, the Makati Revenue Code, Republic Act No. 11332 or the Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases, and other related guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Camiña then reminded bar owners in Makati that they are still not allowed to operate. Other business establishments, meanwhile, are required to submit a Notice of Reopening to Makati's Business Permits and Licensing Office within 3 days after they resume operations.

"As we have repeatedly warned, we will not tolerate those who willfully put themselves and others in harm's way by violating laws and protocols intended to curb the pandemic and promote a COVID-free city and nation," Camiña said.

Binay earlier signed an ordinance imposing health and safety measures to help quell the rising number of COVID-19 cases, including mandatory wearing of face masks or other protective gear in public places.

As of Monday, June 29, the country's premiere business district has tallied 1,036 confirmed cases, 95 of which were fatal. A total of 603 patients have already recovered.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the entire Philippines is still steadily rising, with 36,438 cases, including 1,255 deaths and 9,956 recoveries, as of Monday. – Rappler.com