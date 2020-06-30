LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Sorsogon has recorded its first COVID-19 death – an 83-year-old woman from Gubat town who had traveled to Quezon City.

The Department of Health Center for Health Development (DOH CHD) in Bicol reported the woman's death on Tuesday, June 30.

DOH Bicol said that the woman – Bicol's Patient 114 – died of the coronavirus disease 3 days after she experienced symptoms on June 26.

She was admitted to which was also the day she sought medical consultation at the Metro Health Specialists Hospital in Sorsogon, and died on Monday, June 29. Her remains were cremated immediately.

DOH-Bicol Director Ernie Vera said the woman's test result was released a day after her death on Tuesday. She is said to be the oldest recorded COVID-19 case in the region.

Metro Health president and CEO Dr Khem Perez said in a statement posted on the hospital's Facebook page that Patient 114 went to the hospital to seek medical attention and also to get a schedule at their hemodialysis unit. He said that in consideration of the woman's medical history and symptoms, she was immediately confined in the hospital's COVID ward.

Perez said contract tracing and “meticulous disinfection” of the hospital were conducted as part of the hospital's strict safety protocols.

"Identified doctors and staff with direct contact and exposure with Patient 114 are already receiving prompt medical assistance and are now quarantined at the COVID ward of Metro Health,” he added.

New cases

DOH-Bicol said the octogenarian from Sorsogon is among the 4 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the region, raising the total in Bicol to 114. Of this number, 30 are active cases.

Two of the other new confirmed cases are from Naga City, both close contacts of two earlier confirmed COVID-19 patients. One of the new cases is a 39-year old construction worker while the other is a 19-year old male. Both of them are asymptomatic and have been quarantined, DOH-Bicol said.

The other confirmed case is a 23-year old man – a resident of Sorsogon City who had traveled Cebu City. He first experienced symptoms on June 21 and had been admitted to a hospital.

Bicol's coronavirus task force said cases in the region continued to rise following the return of Bicolanos who were stranded in Metro Manila.

In 8 days – from June 21 to 28 – 21 cases were recorded, mostly involving locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and their close contacts, the task force said.

Among the 6 provinces of Bicol, Albay recorded 3 COVID-19 deaths, and one each in Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines surpassed the 36,000-mark on Monday, June 29. – Rappler.com