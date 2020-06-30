MANILA, Philippines – The country's coronavirus cases reached 37,514 on Tuesday, June 30, as the Department of Health (DOH) reported another thousand new cases.

The total new cases as of Tuesday is at 1,080 – the second highest single day tally, next to the 1,150 cases reported on June 23.

The confirmed cases include 858 "fresh cases" – the highest number of fresh cases in a single day recorded, so far. The DOH also reported 222 "late cases," as the department continued to clear its backlog of unvalidated cases.

Fresh cases are test results released to patients within the last 3 days, while late cases include results from more than 4 days ago.

Of the fresh cases, half or 430 cases came from Central Visayas, while 158 came from Metro Manila.

The coronavirus death toll is now at 1,266, as 11 more patients died of COVID-19. Recoveries breached 10,000 as 277 more recoveries were reported on Tuesday, raising the total recoveries to 10,233.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said that the upward trajectory of cases in Cebu City and other emerging hotspots in Leyte and Samar were a "cause of concern."

"We are seeing sort of areas of localities where there is evidence of increase in transmission rates where the test positivity rate is higher than the national level rate. This is worrying," WHO Philippines representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe said on Tuesday.

The DOH earlier said that the positivity rate of Cebu province is the highest in the country at about 33 people in every 100 – even higher than the national average of roughly 7 positive cases per 100 persons.

The nationwide tally on Tuesday inched closer to the 40,000 projected cases of UP researchers. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque urged the public to prove the UP projections wrong by observing health protocols.

Currently, Cebu City is the only area in the country that remained under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), while Talisay City is under modified ECQ.

Later on Tuesday, President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announced the new quarantine classifications for July. – Rappler.com