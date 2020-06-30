MANILA, Philippines – The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on Tuesday, June 30, ordered Sky Cable Corporation to stop its direct broadcast satellite service.

The cease and desist order, signed by NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, and Deputy Commissioners Edgardo Cabarios and Delilah Deles, also asked Sky Cable to explain within 10 days why the radio frequencies assigned to it should not be recalled for lack of the necessary congressional franchise.

It also ordered the company to refund all subscribers with unconsumed prepaid loads, deposits on subscriber equipment and services, advance payments for monthly charges, and charges collected from new applicants.

Sky Cable Corporation is a subsidiary of embattled media giant ABS-CBN. The network was ordered to stop operations last May 5 after legislators blocked its franchise renewal.

House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta previously questioned why Sky Cable continued operations, while its parent company is off-air.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com