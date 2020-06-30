CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 69 Cebu City Hall employees tested positive for the coronavirus, Cebu City Hall’s public information office confirmed to reporters on Tuesday, June 30.

Of that number, 4 have died, including city councilor Antonio Cuenco. (READ: Cebu City Councilor Antonio Cuenco dies of coronavirus complications)

The employees were from the following departments

City Health - 12;

Barangay health workers - 36;

Ambulance services - 19;

Department of Public Services - 1;

City Council - 1.

The city also reported 353 new cases, bringing the total here to 5,494 cases.

Cebu City is considered the new battleground in the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines with the highest number of cases in the country.

Secretary Roy Cimatu, the man tapped by the national government to turn back the pandemic tide here, set up his COVID-19 command center at Cebu City Hall.

Nearby at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, 12 employees have tested positive for the virus. The infections prompted Governor Gwen Garcia to order the building closed for 3 days from July 1 to 3 for disinfection, according to a report in Cebu Daily News.

An employee there had already died over the weekend.

Cebu City and province were named coronavirus hot spots by the Department of Health last week for the fast paced the number of cases rising here.

Cebu province currently has 1,120 coronavirus cases as of Monday, June 29.

The Philippines’ coronavirus cases breached 37,000 on Tuesday, June 30. Total cases are now at 37,514 after a reported 1,080 new cases. – Rappler.com