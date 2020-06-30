This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Office of the City Prosecutors (OCP) ordered the release of 20 protesters arrested during the Manila Pride rally last Friday, June 26, pending further investigation.

As of writing, the Manila OCP is yet to serve the resolution at the Manila Police District (MPD) headquarters several blocks away from the city hall where the 20 protesters, now called Pride 20, have been detained since Friday.

"We are just awaiting for the release order to be officially served sa MPD. Hopefully hindi na i-delay ng MPD ang release ng mga arrested (Hopefully the MPD does not delay their release)," said their lawyer Minnie Lopez of the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL).

This does not clear the protesters yet. The decision to release pending further investigation is among the possible results of inquest. This just means the prosecutor still has to decide whether to clear them or charge them.

Police have filed complaints of violations of the Public Assembly Law (BP 880), Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code on “Resistance and Disobedience to a Person in Authority or the Agents of such Person” in relation to RA 11332 (Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases Law).

Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code states that all persons arrested without warrant shall be brought to court within 36, 18 or 12 hours depending on the offense. Because the protesters have been detained since Friday, their detention has lapsed the prescribed periods.

Lopez said it was because the Manila OCP was on lockdown and only open on Tuesdays and Fridays, adding that there were many people waiting for resolutions from Manila prosecutors on Tuesday.

Police has been arresting hundreds daily, but the delay in inquests and filing have left more than 2,000 Filipinos still in jail. – Rappler.com