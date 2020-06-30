CEBU CITY, Philippines – A neighborhood dance party went on despite the lockdown in Cebu City on Sunday, June 28.

This time it happened in Barangay Calamba.

“Photos and videos showing people not wearing face masks and not observing physical distancing during the fiesta celebration and mini disco party went viral (on) social media,” the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Central Visayas said in a press statement.

The video was posted on Sunday, June 28, and has over 4,000 shares as of this posting.

This is the second neighborhood party that was caught on video amid stricter lockdown efforts and rising number of coronavirus infections in Cebu City.

The DILG asked Barangay Captain Victor Quijano on Tuesday to explained why he should not be sanctioned for the party.

“PB (Punong Barangay) Quijano was given 48 hours from receipt of the order to submit his written explanation as to why no administrative charges should be filed against him,” the Interior Department said in a statement.

On Monday, police prepared charges against 14 individuals involved in another public fiesta in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, one of the 12 coronavirus hot spots in the city.

Calamba is not among the 12 hot spots listed by the task force, but the total stopped being reported by the Cebu City Health Department last May.

On Tuesday, June 30, the Cebu City Health Department reported 353 infections, the most number of infections in a single day so far.

Cebu City and province were named coronavirus hot spots by the Department of Health last week for the fast paced the number of cases rising here.

Cebu province currently has 1,120 coronavirus cases as of Monday, June 29.

The Philippines’ coronavirus cases breached 37,000 on Tuesday, June 30. Total cases are now at 37,514 after a reported 1,080 new cases. – Rappler.com