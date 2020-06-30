MANILA, Philippines – Mayor Isko Moreno placed 31 Manila barangays on lockdown starting 12 am Saturday, July 4, until 11:59 pm Sunday, July 5.

In an executive order released on Tuesday, June 30, Moreno said the barangays would be under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), limiting residents to their homes, except when they need to procure essential needs or attending to work that government classifies as essential.

The barangays have been scheduled for ECQ for having at least 3 positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases each.

The lockdowns were declared for "disease surveillance, verification or testing, and rapid risk assessment," Moreno said in his memorandum.

Here is the list of barangays and their corresponding number of COVID-19 cases:

– Rappler.com