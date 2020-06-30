MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs reported 8,474 Filipinos were infected with the coronavirus overseas, following reports of 7 more Filipinos who tested positive for the disease, as of Tuesday, June 30.

There were also two new deaths, raising the death toll to 549.

The confirmed cases included 2,824 Filipinos still being treated for the disease and 5,101 who already recovered.

Cases were spread across 60 countries, with an additional country in Africa reporting new infections involving Filipinos. The DFA didn't disclose which country, citing privacy laws.

Below is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia-Pacific

17 countries included

Total: 604

Undergoing treatment: 81

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 521

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 988

Undergoing treatment: 474

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 420

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

21 countries included

Total: 6,196

Undergoing treatment: 2,120

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,787

Deaths: 289

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 686

Undergoing treatment: 149

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 373

Deaths: 164

Of the 8,474 cases, 1,361 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines recorded 37,514 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 1,266 deaths and 10,233 recoveries.

Worldwide, the pandemic continues to accelerate as cases passed 10.4 million, while the death toll surpassed the grim toll of over 509,000 fatalities in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com