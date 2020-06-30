



CEBU CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte extended the lockdown of Cebu City until July 15 amid the rising number of coronavirus infections in what is now the center of the outbreak in the country.



He made the announcement in a recorded address aired late Tuesday evening, June 30.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu recommended that Cebu City remain under lockdown or enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

"This is the strictest community quarantine," Duque said.

Mandaue Ciy, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, Minglanilla and Consolacion within Cebu province will be under general community quarantine, while the rest of the province will be under modified general community quarantine.

Duterte blamed the stubborness of the Cebuanos for the spread of the virus.

"Kamong mga Cebuano, ayaw mo kasuko nako ginabadlong ta mo. Suberbiyo mo eh, dili tanan. pero naa gud sa inyo," Duterte said.

(You Cebuanos, don't be angry with me for scolding you. You're so stubborn, not all. But there are some of you who are.)

The President has placed Cimatu in charge after the local government failed to contain the spread of the virus between March and May.

The Department of Health last week named Cebu City and Cebu province among emerging coronavirus hot spots due to the fast pace the number of cases here was rising.

According to the Cebu City Health Department, there were 5,494 cases as of Tuesday, after the city reported an increase of 353 new cases.

Cebu City downgraded to general community quarantine starting June 1 until the national government placed it back under enhanced community quarantine on June 16.

Cebu province had 1,120 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, June 29.



The Philippines’ coronavirus cases breached 37,000 on Tuesday, June 30. Total cases are now at 37,514, including 1,080 new cases. – Rappler.com