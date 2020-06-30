MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte said that he wants courier service J&T Express investigated, after a viral video of its staff "mishandling parcels" made rounds on social media.

In a recorded address that aired late Tuesday evening, June 30, Duterte said he wants the National Bureau of Investigation, the police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, and the Bureau of Internal Revenue to launch a probe into J&T's operations.

"I am not condemning you now. I am also not insinuating that you are liable or guilty of doing it. It would depend greatly on what is the result of the investigation," Duterte said.

Indonesia-based J&T is in hot waters after a viral video showed staff recklessly throwing parcels into trucks and not wearing protective gear required during the pandemic.

The courier service has since apologized and promised to investigate the incident. As some social media users continued to release more posts of alleged mishandling – which J&T said was already "resolved" in the past – the firm threatened to sue people who make "malicious posts" against the brand.

Duterte urged the public to file complaints against J&T with the police. The President also warned the courier service that it will be shut down should government agencies find J&T liable.

"Sasarhan talaga after the CIDG and NBI finish their investigation and point a liability sa inyo…. If I'm satisfied na medyo may kalokohan, sisirain ko kayo," Duterte said.

(I will close you down if the CIDG and NBI finish their investigation and find you liable. If I'm satisfied that there are anomalies, I will close you down.)

J&T entered the Philippine market only in March 2019. It started business in Indonesia in 2015 and has since expanded to Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Singapore. – Rappler.com