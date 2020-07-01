MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines confirmed nearly a thousand new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, July 1, raising the nationwide total to 38,511.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday announced 999 new cases, of which 595 are fresh cases and 404 are late cases.

It was the third time in over a week that confirmed cases that were reported hovered around or breached 1,000 in a single day. The highest was on June 23 with a single day increase of 1,150, followed by the 1,080 single day increase on Tuesday, June 30.

Fresh cases are test results released to patients within the last 3 days, while late cases include results from more than 4 days ago.

The DOH also reported 4 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the nationwide death toll to 1,270.

There were 205 new recoveries on Wednesday, raising the number of total recoveries to 10,438.

The country continued to have a high number of coronavirus cases as the national government maintained general community quarantine measures in Metro Manila and other parts of the country until July 15.

Cebu City, meanwhile, remained on lockdown until July 15 – the only city under the strictest quarantine measures because of the rising number of cases there.

More recoveries, less deaths

Vergeire said in a news briefing on Wednesday that on a brighter note, at least the number of recoveries have been increasing, while deaths are decreasing, compared to previous months.

"Makikita po natin sa trend na kahit dumadami ang cases ng COVID-19, dumadami din po ang recoveries at kumukonti ang mga namamatay kumpara po sa mga nakaraang buwan," Vergeire said over the DOH's daily briefer on Wednesday.

(We can see from the trend that even though COVID-19 cases are increasing, recoveries are increasing as well and deaths are decreasing compared to previous months.)

"Ang mabilis na pagtaas ng mga kaso ay makikita po sa mga hotspots tulad ng Cebu na maaaring dahil sa high community transmission (The fast rise in cases can be seen in hotspots like Cebu City which may be due to high community transmission)," added Vergeire.

She was referrring to data from the World Health Organization, which showed that the Philippines has the fastest rise in cases in the Western Pacific.

Vergeire said the national case doubling time is now at 7.7 days, which means it takes an average of 7.7 days for local coronavirus cases to double in number – good news, according to the DOH as the doubling time used to be as fast as 3 days. – Rappler.com