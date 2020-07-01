MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board finally allowed traditional jeepneys to return to Metro Manila roads starting Friday, July 3.

LTFRB released Memorandum Circular 2020-026 on Wednesday, July 1, which states that jeepneys with existing franchise in the 49 number-coded routes can resume operations:

T102 Camarin, Caloocan - Novaliches, Quezon City

T103 Karuhatan, Valenzuela - Ugong, Valenzuela

T104 Malabon - Monumento via Letre (Caloocan)

T105 Malabon (TP) - Navotas (TP)

T107 Monumento - Navotas via Letre

T205 Cubao - Project 4 via JP Rizal (QC)

T206 Cubao - San Juan via N Domingo

T208 IBP Road - Lupang Pangako via Gravel Pit Road (QC)

T209 Marikina - Pasig

T210 Pantranco - Project 2 & 3 via Kamuning (QC)

T211 Project 2 & 3 - Q Mart (QC)

T212 Sucat Highway - Bagumbayan (Parañaque)

T213 Ayala - Pateros via JP Rizal

T215 Marikina - Pateros via Pasig

T301 A. Bonifacio, Manila - A. Mabini via 10th Ave (QC)

T302 A. Bonifacio, Manila - D Tuazon/E. Rodriguez Ave. (QC)

T303 A. Rivera - Raon via Severino Reyes (Manila)

T305 Ayala - Mantrade via Pasong Tamo (Makati)

T306 Ayala - Washington (Makati)

T309 Balic-Balic - Quiapo via Lepanto (Manila)

T310 Balic-Balic - Bustillos via G. Tuazon (Manila)

T311 Balic-Balic - España/M Dela Fuente (Manila)

T312 Balintawak - Frisco (QC)

T313 Balut, QC - Blumentritt, Manila

T314 Blumentritt - North Harbor via Divisoria (Manila)

T316 Boni - Kalentong JRC via Boni Avenue (Makati)

T317 Dian - Libertad (Manila)

T318 Divisoria - Gastambide via Morayta (Manila)

T320 Divisoria - Pier North via Plaza Moriones (Manila)

T321 Divisoria - Quiapo via Evangelista (Manila)

T322 Evangelista - Libertad (Makati)

T323 Divisoria - Velasquez (Manila)

T324 Guadalupe Market - L Guinto via Pasig Line

T326 L Guinto - Sta. Ana (Manila)

T327 Herbosa/Pritil - P Guevarra via Tayuman (Manila)

T328 Kalentong/JRC - P Victorino via P Cruz (Mandaluyong)

T330 Divisoria - Sta Cruz via San Nicolas (Manila)

T331 Kayamanan C - PRC via Pasong Tamo (Makati)

T332 L Guinto - Zobel Roxas via Paco (Manila)

T333 Lardizabal - Rizal Avenue via M. Dela Fuente (Manila)

T334 Lealtad - Quiapo (Barbosa) via Lepanto (Manila)

T335 Kalentong/JRC - Libertad, Nueve de Pebrero (Mandaluyong)

T336 Kalentong/JRC - Namayan via Vergara (Mandaluyong)

T338 North Harbor - Quiapo via Evangelista (Manila)

T340 P Faura - San Andres (Manila)

T343 Quezon Avenue, QC - Sta Mesa Market, Manila via Araneta Avenue

T344 Crame - San Juan via Pinaglabanan

T401 Alabang, Muntinlupa - Sucat, Parañaque via ML Quezon

T402 Soldiers Hill (Phase IV) - Talon via Alvarez (Las Piñas)

Units to be allowed are those with valid passenger insurance policy and "registered roadworthy" vehicles – as to what exactly that means, transportation officials are yet to clarify.

Jeepney drivers would no longer have to apply for a special permit according to the MC, but would have to print a QR code which would be issued to operators before Friday. This QR code, the LTFRB said, must be printed and displaced in the vehicle.

LTFRB said that this policy would allow some 6,002 out of the estimated 55,000 traditional jeepneys in Metro Manila. The regulatory board will increase the number of units depending on the demand.

The minimum fare in Metro Manila remained at P9 for the first 4 kilometers, and additional P1.50 per succeeding kilometer.

Health protocols

Drivers are told to wear masks and gloves at all times, while commuters must wear masks to be allowed boarding.

LTFRB MC 2020-026 also ordered commuters to pay before boarding the jeep. The agency said that drivers may devise a fare collection system that would minimize contact, such as drop boxes.

The agency also said that drivers should disinfect surfaces that are touched frequently every end of the trip, employ physical distancing measures to keep capacity at 50%, and install barriers between the driver and passagers.

In addition to these, LTFRB wants drivers to do contract tracing by providing passengers with a "passenger contact form as the need arises" and must be filled up before alighting the jeepney.

The regulatory board also wants operators to "collate all forms daily preferably in a computer file and secure [it] as the need arises."

The LTFRB also wants passengers to note the plate number of the jeepney, the date and time they rode, and the route taken. For easier reference, LTFRB ordered drivers to display their plate numbers inside the vehicle.

LTFRB said that drivers who would fail to comply may face fines or have their certificate of public convenience or provisional authority to operate be suspended or revoked.

The latest memo is supposedly the last to be issued as jeepneys are placed at the bottom of "hierarchy" of public transportation. The last to resume operations during the general community quarantine which started on June 1, the delayed return of jeepney operations has pushed drivers to beg for alms or live inside their jeepneys sans income.

Several jeepney drivers have also protested against the Department of Transportation's push for jeepney modernization, which would require them to eventually phase out their units for newer ones. One of the protests led to the arrest of 6 Piston drivers, including 72-year-old Elmer Cordero. – Rappler.com