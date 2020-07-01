MANILA, Philippines – The number of Filipinos abroad found positive for the coronavirus grew to 8,506 as of Wednesday, July 1, after the Department of Foreign Affairs reported 32 new cases.

There were an additional 5 deaths, bringing the death toll to 554.

The confirmed cases include 2,821 Filipinos undergoing treatment and 5,131 who already recovered from the disease.

“As more and more Filipinos affected by COVID-19 seek the government’s assistance for repatriation, the DFA remains committed to fulfilling its mandate of assisting our nationals, in partnership with with host countries, and ensuring their safe return whenever possible,” the agency said.

Cases were spread across 60 countries, with the following breakdown of cases per region:

Asia-Pacific

17 countries included

Total: 606

Undergoing treatment: 80

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 523

Deaths: 3

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 1,009

Undergoing treatment: 469

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 446

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

21 countries included

Total: 6,196

Undergoing treatment: 2,120

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,787

Deaths: 289

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 695

Undergoing treatment: 152

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 375

Deaths: 168

Of the 8,506 cases, 1,361 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

Tthe Philippines recorded over 38,511 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 1,270 deaths and 10,438 recoveries.

Cases worldwide surged past 10.5 million, while the death toll surpassed 511,000 fatalities in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com