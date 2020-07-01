MANDAUE, Philippines – Seventeen police personnel from the Mandaue City Police Office tested positive for the coronavirus, local health officials confirmed on Monday, June 29.

Mandaue City Police Director Colonel Jonathan Abella said 3 of the reported coronavirus-positive personnel are old cases from Police Station 5, located in Barangay Opao.

"The other 14 are the latest cases from the swab test last June 26 and the result was found on June 29," he added.

They are currently situated in the Mandaue City Isolation Facility.

"So far, their health is okay in the meantime. We have reserved civilian and police personnel which will serve while they're in the isolation facility," Abella said.

Mandaue City police personnel consistently observe physical distancing and wear masks, especially during their outdoor patrols. Police Station 5 recently took to disinfecting their offices to prevent further infection.

Mandaue City is still under general community quarantine, while its neighboring city, Cebu City, remains under enhanced community quarantine – the strictest level of lockdown. These lockdown measures will be in place until July 15.

On Tuesday, June 30, at least 69 Cebu City Hall employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Four died, including Cebu City Councilor Antonio Cuenco. (READ: Cebu City Councilor Antonio Cuenco dies of COVID-19 complications)

As of Wednesday, July 1, the Philippines has 38,511 coronavirus cases, with 1,270 deaths and 10,438 recoveries. – Rappler.com