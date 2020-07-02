MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Thursday, July 2, the number of Filipinos abroad confirmed to have the coronavirus disease grew to 8,614, after 108 new infections were recorded among overseas Filipinos.

There were 7 new deaths, all occurring in the Middle East, bringing the death toll to 561.

The confirmed cases include 2,905 Filipinos who were still being treated and 5,148 others who have already recovered.

The DFA attributed the increase in cases to “more accurate sourcing in data” as well as late reports from some foreign posts.

There are now 61 countries which have Filipinos with COVID-19, following the addition of a country in Africa. Below is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia-Pacific

17 countries included

Total: 657

Undergoing treatment: 131

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 523

Deaths: 3

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 1,009

Undergoing treatment: 468

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 447

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

22 countries included

Total: 6,253

Undergoing treatment: 2,154

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,803

Deaths: 296

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 695

Undergoing treatment: 152

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 375

Deaths: 168

Of the 8,614 cases, 1,362 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines recorded 38,805 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 1,274 deaths and 10,673 recoveries.

Cases worldwide surged past 10.7 million, while the death toll surpassed 516,000 fatalities in over 190 countries and territories. The World Health Organization earlier said 60% of total cases were recorded in June alone. – Rappler.com