108 more Filipinos abroad get coronavirus; total at 8,614
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Thursday, July 2, the number of Filipinos abroad confirmed to have the coronavirus disease grew to 8,614, after 108 new infections were recorded among overseas Filipinos.
There were 7 new deaths, all occurring in the Middle East, bringing the death toll to 561.
The confirmed cases include 2,905 Filipinos who were still being treated and 5,148 others who have already recovered.
The DFA attributed the increase in cases to “more accurate sourcing in data” as well as late reports from some foreign posts.
There are now 61 countries which have Filipinos with COVID-19, following the addition of a country in Africa. Below is the breakdown of cases per region:
Asia-Pacific
17 countries included
- Total: 657
- Undergoing treatment: 131
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 523
- Deaths: 3
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 1,009
- Undergoing treatment: 468
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 447
- Deaths: 94
Middle East and Africa
22 countries included
- Total: 6,253
- Undergoing treatment: 2,154
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,803
- Deaths: 296
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 695
- Undergoing treatment: 152
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 375
- Deaths: 168
Of the 8,614 cases, 1,362 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
The Philippines recorded 38,805 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 1,274 deaths and 10,673 recoveries.
Cases worldwide surged past 10.7 million, while the death toll surpassed 516,000 fatalities in over 190 countries and territories. The World Health Organization earlier said 60% of total cases were recorded in June alone. – Rappler.com