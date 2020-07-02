CEBU, Philippines – Seventeen frontline workers from the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital tested positive for the coronavirus, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan confirmed on Thursday, July 2.

“However, there has been an additional 71 confirmed coronavirus cases in our city. 17 of which are frontliners who are nurses and doctors from our hospital,” Chan said in a Facebook post.

He said police officers, who manned the checkpoints, were also among the new positive coronavirus cases.

“This shows how passionate our frontliners are with their line of work. They are willing to risk their lives to serve others,” he said.

The Lapu-Lapu City mayor advised the public to continue to cooperate with the local government and their efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital recently expanded its healthcare services with newly-procured high-tech medical equipment.

On Monday, June 29, the neighboring Mandaue City reported 17 police personnel testing positive for the coronavirus. (READ: 17 Mandaue City police test positive for coronavirus)

As of Thursday, July 2, the Philippines has 38,805 coronavirus cases, with 1,274 deaths and 10,673 recoveries. – Rappler.com