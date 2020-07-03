BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Hundreds of relatives and neighbors of Major Marvin Indammog welcomed their slain hero before noon this Friday, July 3.

Indammog, who was shot dead by policemen in Jolo, Sulu last June 29, was flown by helicopter at the camp of the Philippine Army's 503rd Infantry Brigade in Calanan, Tabuk City in Kalinga province.

His coffin was then brought to his family home in Bulanao barangay.

Coincidentally, Bulanao’s lockdown status was lifted Friday by Mayor Darwin Estranero after the city’s seventh COVID-19 case and her contacts all tested negative.

The relatives and townmates of Indammog are demanding justice for him and 3 other soldiers who were also killed in that incident.

Indammog, born in Tanudan, Kalinga, was the commanding officer of the Army’s 9th Intelligence Service Unit in Sulu. He was a member of the Philippine Military Academy’s Mandala Class of 2006.

Indammog was reportedly shot 8 times in what the Army said was a rubout by the Jolo police personnel. Indammog, alongside fellow soldiers Captain Irwin Managuelod, Sergeant Jaime Velasco, and Corporal Abdul Asula, were tracking suspected suicide bombers believed to be affiliated with the Abu Sayyaf when they were flagged down at a police checkpoint.

A report claimed Indammog was shot while approaching the Jolo police station while the rest were said to have fallen 50 meters from the Jolo police station.

Investigations of the incident are ongoing, with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) leading a neutral third-party probe at the behest of Western Mindanao Command.

The Tanudan police meanwhile extended its official condolences to Indammog’s family and declared full support for the investigation of the incident.

“This office does not tolerate any lapses on behalf of the Philippine National Police members involved. May God give you the justice and peace that you seek,” the Tanduan police stated in a public Facebook post.

Meanwhile, fellow PMA graduates and relatives of Indammog are seeking justice for his death and paying tribute to the “full-blooded Igorot warrior” on social media.

The bodies of Indammog, Managuelod and Velasco were earlier brought to Metro Manila, while Asula was laid to rest in Jolo in accordance with Muslim traditions of burying the dead within 24 hours of their passing. – Rappler.com