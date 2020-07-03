MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday, July 3, reported another 13 Filipinos abroad tested positive for coronavirus, raising the number of Filipinos overseas confirmed to have the disease to 8,627.

There were no new fatalities recorded, keeping the death toll at 561.

The confirmed cases include 2,903 Filipinos still being treated and 5,163 who already recovered.

Meanwhile, the Middle East continued to count the highest number of coronavirus cases (6,256) and deaths (296) involving Filipinos overseas.

Cases involving Filipinos are spread across 62 countries with the following breakdown of cases per region:

Asia-Pacific

17 countries included

Total: 661

Undergoing treatment: 128

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 530

Deaths: 3

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 1,013

Undergoing treatment: 470

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 449

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

22 countries included

Total: 6,256

Undergoing treatment: 2,151

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,809

Deaths: 296

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 697

Undergoing treatment: 154

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 375

Deaths: 168

Of the 8,274 cases, 1,364 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines registered Friday over 40,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 1,280 deaths and 11,073 recoveries.

Cases worldwide increased to 10.8 million, while the death toll surpassed 521,000 fatalities in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com