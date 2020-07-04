BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A 15-year-old girl was shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, on Thursday night, July 2.

Cabugao police chief Captain Ramil Llarenas said in an interview on radio DWRS on Saturday, July 4, that the girl was attacked on her way from the Cabugao police station where had just she filed a "molestation complaint" against two policemen from neighboring San Juan town.

Llarenas said that the victim was on a motorcycle ride home with her uncle and cousin, when a motorcycle with two passengers wearing helmets and face masks bumped their motorcycle. They targeted the girl and shot her 5 times before fleeing.

The girl was rushed to the hospital but she was declared dead on arrival. Her uncle and cousin were not hurt.

The girl had requested a security escort on her way home from the police station but it was not granted.

Llarenas said they were still investigating the incident as well as the motive for the attack.

Asked about the two cops who allegedly molested the girl, the Cabugao police chief said they would be subjected to a separate investigation.

The teen's killing has sparked outrage online as her family, friends, and netizens posted calls for justice. The post of Facebook page, I Do Not Consent, has been shared 20,000 times as of this posting.

On Saturday night, the National Police Commission (Napolcom) Regional Office No. 1 (Ilocos Region) condemned the killing of the teen and assured her family that it would conduct a separate investigation.

"A separate and independent investigation is undertaken by the regional office through its Provincial Officer for Ilocos Sur. Rest assured that we maintain a policy of impartiality and due process," NapolcomRO1 said in a Facebook post.

Napolcom investigates complaints against erring police. – with reports from Frank Cimatu/Rappler.com