MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday, July 4, that there were now 41,830 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

The staggering total infections jumped from the previous day because of the high single-day addition of 1,494 new cases.

Of these new cases, 403 are fresh, and 1,091 are late.

Fresh cases are those reported within the last 3 days, while late cases are those reported 4 days before or earlier.

The high single-day increases continued its streak, the highest being on July 3 with 1,531 new cases. Saturday's increase was the second highest so far.

There were 380 new recoveries on Saturday, bringing up the total to 11,453.

There were 10 new deaths, adding to the total toll of 1,290.

A group of lawyers have filed a petition before the Supreme Court to compel the government to do mass testing of Filipinos.

Metro Manila still has the highest share of the new cases, whether fresh or late, with Central Visayas at second.

In Quezon City, Mayor Joy Belmonte said the rise of cases in her city were due to unauthorized social gatherings that took place in areas under "special concern lockdown" (SCL).

In Lapu Lapu City in Cebu, Mayor Junard Chan said he was considering allowing citizen’s arrest of residents who were not wearing masks in public places. – Rappler.com