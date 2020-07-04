MANILA, Philippines – Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Densing is the Department of Interior and Local Government undersecretary for operations.

"As part of my obligation as a public official under this public health emergency, I would like to announce that I have been tested positive of the COVID-19 virus," Densing said in a Facebook post on Satuday, July 4.

"I am now being taken cared of at the hospital of my choice and my body has been responding positively," he added.

Densing did not elaborate on the symptoms that he is currently experiencing nor when he tested positive for the virus.

He urged the public to take care of their bodies to avoid getting infected by the virus.

"Maaring bumagsak ang aking resisiyensya sa dami ng problema at pagdedesisyong na kailangan gawin ng walang pinipipiling oras na nakaka-apekto sa buhay ng kakararami," he said.

(Our immune system may fail us because of stress and decisions that we need to do that might affect other people.)

Apart from Densing, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año earlier tested positive for the virus. Añohas since recovered from the disease. – Rappler.com