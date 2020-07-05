MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Sunday, July 5, that its consular offices in Aseana, Parañaque City, and NCR South Metro will be closed from Monday, July 6, “until further notice” as it implements measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

DFA Undersecretary for Consular Affairs Brigidio Dulay tweeted on Sunday that disinfection procedures will be completed as the consular offices had been hit by the coronavirus.

“Our Aseana Macapagal and Alabang consular offices have been hit by COVID-19. So it’s disinfection time. We need to keep our clients and our personnel safe. We hope to resume operations soon,” Dulay said.

The DFA’s other consular offices will remain open, Dulay said.



In a statement on Sunday, the DFA said applicants who have prior appointments and schedules at these locations will be accommodated as soon as operations resume. Those who planned to collect their passport July 6 and beyond were also advised to wait for the announcement of the reopening of the consular office.

“The DFA requests the public’s understanding and cooperation as we continue to battle against this pandemic,” it said.

For the latest updates and consular advisories, the DFA said the public can visit the consular website, the official DFA Facebook page, or the official DFA Twitter. – Rappler.com