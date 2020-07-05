MANILA, Philippines – After vowing to provide a safe environment for its community, Miriam College created an independent committee that will look into students' complaints of sexual harassment.

A deluge of sexual harassment complaints recently came out in the open when students and alumni shared online their experiences of sexual assault and pedophilia allegedly committed by teachers of Miriam College High School (MCHS).

Using the hashtag #MCHSDoBetter, various students and alumni questioned the administration's handling of the issue and called on them to take action.

In response, Miriam College said on Sunday, July 5, that it has formed the Truth and Justice Committee, an independent body that will investigate the complaints. (READ: After #MCHSDoBetter goes viral, other schools urged to act on sexual harassment)

The committee is also mandated to recommend sanctions for those found guilty of inappropriate behavior.

The following are the committee's members:

Dr Maria Lourdes Carandang - clinical psychologist with special training in child and family therapy; recognized pioneer, author, teacher, mentor, and advocate in the field of child and family psychology

Maria Resa Celiz - former Maryknoll/Miriam College Alumni Association chair, and lawyer who specializes in corporate and data privacy law

Maria Gabriela Concepcion - Maryknoll College alumna and Triple A Awardee, public service advocate, media practitioner, lawyer, and professor at the University of the Philippines College of Law

Sister Teresa Dagdag - Maryknoll Sister, spirituality formator, and advocate for justice, peace, and integrity of creation

Ray Paolo Santiago - executive director of the Ateneo Human Rights Center and lawyer who advocates for vulnerable groups, particularly women, children, urban poor, and peasants

Rene Sarmiento - former Presidential Human Rights Committee member, author and professor of human rights law and constitutional law

Miriam College said the committee has already convened to lay down the rules for the conduct of its proceedings.

Since June 29, it has been accepting written reports sent to safespaces@mc.edu.ph, an email address dedicated solely for receiving complaints.

Miriam College urged all those aggrieved to report incidents of sexual harassment.

It earlier assured the community that all parties involved will be given due process through an impartial and objective proceeding. – Rappler.com