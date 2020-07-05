MANILA, Philippines – Two cops were detained and accused of being behind the killing of the 15-year-old girl in Ilocos Sur who was shot dead after filing a molestation complaint with the police.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Sunday, July 5, that the Ilocos Sur Provincial Police Office filed murder complaints against Staff Sergeant Randy Ramos and Staff Sergeant Marawi Torda on Friday, July 3.

"They are not men in uniform but animals who deserve to be jailed for life. Walang awa, walang puso, walang kuwentang pulis (They have no mercy, they have no heart, they are worthless cops)," said PNP chief General Archie Gamboa in the statement.

What did they allegedly do? A 15-year-old girl was shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, on Thursday night, July 2, after filing a molestation complaint with the Cabugao town police station against Torda.

In a phone interview with Rappler, Ilocos Sur police chief Colonel Ronald Tagao said they still do not know whether the cops themselves shot the girl dead, but they believe that the two were involved in the murder in some way.

"It is still up for investigation," he said.

Ramos, meanwhile, is also facing a rape complaint lodged by the murdered girl's 18-year-old cousin.

Citing Cabugao cops, the PNP said the two girls were sexually harassed by the cops after they were arrested for violating curfew. The 15-year-old girl managed to escape and file a complaint before she was killed. (READ: The many faces of sexual harassment in PH)

As of Sunday, the two cops were detained at the Ilocos Regional Police Office at Camp Florendo in San Fernando City, La Union. – Rappler.com