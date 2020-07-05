MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases involving Filipinos abroad rose to 8,679, according to data from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday, July 5.

The latest figure is 50 cases higher than the total of 8,629 on Saturday, July 4.

The DFA also reported 14 new deaths, increasing the number of fatalities to 577.

Only one new recovery was reported, bringing the total number of Filipinos abroad who recovered from COVID-19 or have been discharged to 5,201.

At least 2,901 are still being treated.

Of the cases, 1,366 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

Among countries, the Middle East reported the highest number of coronavirus cases with 6,304 patients. Meanwhile, 311 Filipinos have died in the region due to COVID-19.

According to the DFA, only 4 countries across 3 main geographic regions reported on Sunday, while no new reports were received from the Americas.

Cases involving Filipinos are spread across 62 countries with the following breakdown:

Asia-Pacific

17 countries included

Total: 663

Undergoing treatment: 127

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 532

Deaths: 4

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 1,015

Undergoing treatment: 472

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 449

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

22 countries included

Total: 6,304

Undergoing treatment: 2,183

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,810

Deaths: 311

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 697

Undergoing treatment: 119

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 410

Deaths: 168

As of Sunday, there are at least 44,254 coronavirus cases in the Philippines, including 1,297 deaths and 11,942 recoveries.

Cases worldwide have reached at least 11,296,470, while the global death toll is at 530,865 in 196 countries and territories, as of Sunday. – Rappler.com