Filipinos abroad with coronavirus now at 8,679
MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases involving Filipinos abroad rose to 8,679, according to data from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday, July 5.
The latest figure is 50 cases higher than the total of 8,629 on Saturday, July 4.
The DFA also reported 14 new deaths, increasing the number of fatalities to 577.
Only one new recovery was reported, bringing the total number of Filipinos abroad who recovered from COVID-19 or have been discharged to 5,201.
At least 2,901 are still being treated.
Of the cases, 1,366 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
Among countries, the Middle East reported the highest number of coronavirus cases with 6,304 patients. Meanwhile, 311 Filipinos have died in the region due to COVID-19.
According to the DFA, only 4 countries across 3 main geographic regions reported on Sunday, while no new reports were received from the Americas.
Cases involving Filipinos are spread across 62 countries with the following breakdown:
Asia-Pacific
17 countries included
- Total: 663
- Undergoing treatment: 127
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 532
- Deaths: 4
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 1,015
- Undergoing treatment: 472
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 449
- Deaths: 94
Middle East and Africa
22 countries included
- Total: 6,304
- Undergoing treatment: 2,183
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,810
- Deaths: 311
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 697
- Undergoing treatment: 119
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 410
- Deaths: 168
As of Sunday, there are at least 44,254 coronavirus cases in the Philippines, including 1,297 deaths and 11,942 recoveries.
Cases worldwide have reached at least 11,296,470, while the global death toll is at 530,865 in 196 countries and territories, as of Sunday. – Rappler.com