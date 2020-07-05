MANILA, Philippines – Camarines Sur 1st District Representative Marissa Andaya died of cancer on Sunday, July 5.

Her husband, former congressman Rolando Andaya Jr, confirmed this in a statement.

"The love of my life has passed on into eternal life," he said.

Rolando said Marissa, a "cancer warrior" for 7 years, found out the disease came back in the first week of June 2020. This was while she was helping her constituents in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, despite being immunocompromised herself.

"Although immunocompromised, she chose to be with [her constituents] from Day One of the lockdown, daily doing the rounds of her district, helping the sick, the stranded, and those who have lost jobs and livelihood," he said.

"She reluctantly returned to Manila on the first week of June for her scheduled medical checkup. It was there that we learned that her nemesis has returned with a vengeance."

The Andaya family appealed for privacy at this time. Funeral details will be announced soon, Rolando said. – Rappler.com