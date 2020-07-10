MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN, the Philippines’ largest media network will stay off-air after lawmakers rejected its franchise application.

On Friday, July 10, an overwhelming majority of the House committee on legislative franchises adopted the recommendation of its technical working group to reject the bills seeking to grant the network a fresh franchise.

Eighty-five members of the committee – 46 regular members and 39 ex-officio members – cast the following votes: 70 to adopt the rejection, 11 to dismiss the rejection, 2 to inhibit, and 1 to abstain.

Following the rules of the House, only the members of the committee on legislative franchises voted on the bills that would have allowed ABS-CBN to go back on air, although it jointly conducted 13 hearings on the franchise bills with the committee on good government and accountability.

ABS-CBN can appeal the decision within the next 24 hours, according to House legislative franchises panel chair and Palawan 1st District Representative Franz Alvarez. If the network files a motion for reconsideration, the House committee will have to hold another hearing before ruling on the appeal.

With the House panel’s decision, ABS-CBN may be forced to lay off or terminate the services of several of its 11,000 employees and adjunct workers starting August. (READ: Representatives Vilma Santos, Loren Legarda defend ABS-CBN: Network ‘went above and beyond’ duty)

The network had enjoyed a 25-year franchise valid until May 4 of this year. A day after the franchise lapsed, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ordered ABS-CBN to cease its television and radio operations. The network continued broadcasting its shows via alternative platforms, prompting the House to look into its alleged "dummy" operations.

Roughly a month after ABS-CBN's shutdown, the NTC also ordered the closure of ABS-CBN's Sky Direct, and TV Plus channels.

The last time ABS-CBN was shut down by the government was in 1972, the beginning of the 21-year martial rule under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. It would reopen only in 1986, when the strongman was ousted by the EDSA People Power Revolution. (READ: Enrile echoes ABS-CBN: Lopezes did not lose ownership during Martial Law takeover)

House votes after Duterte’s sustained attacks

The lawmakers’ rejection of the ABS-CBN franchise came after Duterte's sustained threats against the network. ABS-CBN earned his ire after failing to air around P6.6 million worth of political advertisements paid for by Duterte’s campaign in 2016. The network has since returned at least P4 million. ABS-CBN president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak told senators they were delayed in paying the remaining P2.6 million, but it was "no longer accepted" by Duterte. (READ: TIMELINE: Duterte against ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal)

Duterte was also displeased after ABS-CBN aired an advertisement during the campaign period showing clips of him cursing, delivering his controversial rape remarks, and saying he is ready to kill. The anti-Duterte ad was paid for by former opposition senator Antonio Trillanes IV. ABS-CBN would later explain to senators that it was “duty-bound to air a legitimate ad.”

Yet Duterte’s spokesperson Harry Roque insisted the President is “completely neutral” on ABS-CBN’s franchise and wanted legislators to vote according to their conscience.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano – Duterte’s running mate in the 2016 polls – had also accused the network of biased coverage, saying ABS-CBN of favored other candidates during the past elections.

Lawmakers threshed out these alleged issues on “biased” reporting for hours on Monday, July 6. But ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs chief Regina "Ging" Reyes defended her reporters, telling lawmakers that ABS-CBN journalists keep their biases in check and correct mistakes as needed.

The Speaker – who had insisted ABS-CBN's closure was not an issue of press freedom – told his colleagues to exercise a conscience vote when handing down their verdict.

In the past month, lawmakers had grilled ABS-CBN’s executives and lawyers over the network’s supposed violations of the terms of its franchise – from alleged foreign ownership by way of Philippine Depositary Receipts and possible breaches of labor laws, to the network’s supposed use of its subsidiaries as tax shields. The network denied and explained all these.

The House panels also questioned the dual citizenship of ABS-CBN chairman emeritus Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III. The Department of Justice clarified that Lopez is Filipino since birth as he was born to Filipino parents, and is also American because he was born in the United States. – Rappler.com