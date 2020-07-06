

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) headquarters in Quezon City was placed on a one-week lockdown starting Monday, July 6, after one of its top officials tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We understand that DILG is a frontline agency in this pandemic so we cannot stop operations so our officials will still continue to work at our extension or other offices outside of the DILG-Napolcom Center," DILG spokesman and Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in a statement.

Until July 12, employees of the DILG and the National Police Commission (Napolcom) – who also share the building with the DILG – have been ordered to work from their homes.

Who tested positive? On Saturday, July 4, DILG Undersecretary for Operations Epimaco Densing III disclosed in a Facebook status that he was infected with the virus. Densing did not elaborate on the symptoms that he is currently experiencing nor when he tested positive for the virus.

"I am now being taken cared of at the hospital of my choice and my body has been responding positively," he said.

What now? Malaya said that while the building is on lockdown, the DILG will disinfect its premises and trace Densing's contacts.

He advised the public to conduct their business through email. Receiving and releasing of documents will be conducted on the building's ground floor. – Rappler.com