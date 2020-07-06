CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City on Sunday, July 5, confirmed 46 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,036.

The Mandaue City Public Information Office posted a COVID-19 update on their official Facebook page enumerating the barangays where the cases are found and other pertinent data. The city health office is conducting contact tracing while the city's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) personnel are set to decontaminate the areas.

Of the 1,036 cases, 700 are considered “active” – 48 from the city jail and 652 from communities. The city has recorded 311 recoveries and 25 deaths in total.

Neighboring Cebu City recorded more than a thousand confirmed COVID-19 cases in a week, buttressing a University of the Philippines study published in early June, showing that the coronavirus disease reproduction number in Cebu City is double that of Metro Manila’s.

Since last month, the national government began focusing its efforts in implementing public health measures to contain the spread of the virus in Cebu City.

In Mandaue City since July 1, Mayor Jonas Cortes has reminded the public to observe physical distancing and report to authorities and local health officials violations or concerns.

“The best way to protect yourself is to stay at home and keep safe from others. Masks, regular sanitation, and social distancing are still key in beating this virus until we have a vaccine,” said Cortes.

The Mandaue City government recently purchased a mortuary freezer van for remains waiting to be cremated. It also installed sanitation machines for city hall visitors.

On Monday, July 6, the number of coronavirus cases in the country hovered over the 50,000- mark. There were 46,333 cases reported, after the Department of Health announced 2,099 new cases.

The death toll is at 1,303 while there were 12,185 recorded recoveries, the DOH said. – Rappler.com