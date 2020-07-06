MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Navotas filed a complaint against a family who tested positive for the coronavirus after they held a party in May, breaking quarantine measures in place at the time.

Seventeen residents of H. Monroy Street in Barangay Navotas West were said to have violated the prohibition against social gatherings by attending a party on May 14, Mayor Toby Tiangco said.

The police complaint cited violations of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, Section 9 of Republic Act 11332 or the Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases, RA 9271 or the Quarantine Act of 2004, and the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine.

Tiangco added: “The family’s utter disregard of safety regulations endangered their lives and all those living at H. Monroy. Their reckless act thwarted our efforts to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 and keep our people safe." (READ: Videoke sessions, birthday parties lead to rise in COVID-19 cases in QC)

Following the party, the city government put H. Monroy Street under lockdown from June 11 to June 24, as 14 residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

Six of the 14 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the birthday celebration, with one of the family members later confirmed as having the disease.

“Let this serve as a stern warning to all violators: Even if we don’t catch you in the act, we will file criminal charges against you if (an) investigation showed you flouted the quarantine order,” Tiangco said. (READ: Business groups 'appalled' as officials violate rules while Filipinos suffer)

The PNP previously investigated National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Debold Sinas for celebrating a surprise party for his birthday on May 8. After apologizing for continuing the party, Sinas held there was "nothing wrong" with the celebration.

According to a statement from the Public Information Office (PIO) on May 19, the Supreme Court also issued a show cause order against Judge Cresenciana dela Cruz of the Nabunturan Compostela Valley Regional Trial Court after it found the judge and her staff had "celebrated the former’s birthday weeks ago by having a buffet treat in her chambers ignoring the strict guideline on social distancing." – Rappler.com