MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs reported there were no new coronavirus infections and deaths among Filipinos overseas on Monday, July 6, keeping the total number of confirmed cases at 8,679.

The death toll due to the disease stayed at 577.

“While today’s figures can be seen as a positive development, the DFA, together with its foreign service posts, remains vigilant and steadfast in monitoring the status of Filipinos abroad,” the agency said.

Of the confirmed cases, 2,901 were active cases while 5,201 others already recovered.

Cases involving Filipinos are spread across 62 countries with the following breakdown:

Asia-Pacific

17 countries included

Total: 663

Undergoing treatment: 127

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 532

Deaths: 4

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 1,015

Undergoing treatment: 472

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 449

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

22 countries included

Total: 6,304

Undergoing treatment: 2,183

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,810

Deaths: 311

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 697

Undergoing treatment: 119

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 410

Deaths: 168

Of the 8,679 cases, 1,311 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines reported 46,333 confirmed cases on Monday, including 1,303 deaths and 12,185 recoveries.

Cases worldwide surged past 11.4 million, while the death toll topped 534,000 fatalities in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com