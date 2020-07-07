BASILAN, Philippines – The suspects in the murder of a soldier and 3 others in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan, have surrendered to the 4th Special Forces Battalion in Isabela City.

The 4 suspects – all members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team – surrendered on Sunday, July 5, following pursuit operations conducted by a team from the 18th Infantry Battalion, 4th Special Forces Battalion, and the local Philippine National Police (PNP) since the incident happened on Friday night, July 3.

The suspects sought the help of village chief Bohe Lebbung, where the incident happened, in surrendering to authorities. One of the suspects was identified as Karim Manisan, a nephew of the barangay chairman.

The other suspects are fellow Barangay Bohe Lebbung residents Saham Mohammad, Lito Manisan.

The suspects told the military officials that they are aware of the complaint filed against them that they are ready to face the consequences of their actions. They were turned over to the local police for further investigation and proper custody.

The suspects also surrendered their high-powered firearms.

Government troops are still pursuing other suspects.

On early Friday night, the barangay peacekeepers allegedly attacked Private First Class Mark Anthony Monte and the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) members under him outside their military detachment. Joint Task Force Basilan earlier reported that the attack was due to a personal grudge between Monte and Manisan.

Monte and 3 others died, while 4 others were wounded.

The other fatalities are CAFGU members Samy Akay and Alibasa Antaas, and Kong Uging, a civilian. Two other CAFGU members were wounded, along with two other civilians. – Richard Falcatan/Rappler.com