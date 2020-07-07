CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Board approved Monday, July 6, a supplemental budget that would pour in P1.27 billion into its COVID-19 war chest.

The 2020 Supplemental Budget No. 1 ordinance breezed through first, second and third reading during the provincial board virtual session Monday, after it was certified urgent by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia. SB No. 1 was authored by PB 6th District member Glenn Soco, chairman of the Committee on Budget and Appropriations.

Of the total budget, P1.07B was appropriated to the Office of the Governor. Included here are the P570,000,000 assistance to cities and municipalities and P302,030,000 assistance to barangays.

Soco told media that a sizeable portion of the supplemental budget would cover the hazard pay of personnel under the Capitol’s offices and departments, the provincial and district hospitals and the Cebu South Bus Terminal.

The province’s Economic Enterprise Council Program would also receive P500,000 .

"The supplemental budget puts the provincial government on track in implementing its plans and programs apart from responding to the pandemic," said Soco.

The supplemental budget funds were sourced from money saved from personnel services (P366M), maintenance and other operating expenditures (P122M), and capital outlay (P625M), and the Bayanihan Grant of P159M.

Most local government units of the province of Cebu are now under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Those excluded are the municipalities of Consolacion and Minglanilla, and Talisay City which are still under general community quarantine (GCQ) for recording higher cases of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Cebu province reached a total of 1,211 active cases, according to the Department of Health - Central Visayas (Region 7). – Rappler.com