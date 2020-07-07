MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday, July 7, said 4 of its personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The MMDA implemented mass rapid testing among its employees. Those who tested positive were made to undergo confirmatory swab testing.

Aside from the 4, other employees are still waiting for results. The MMDA did not say how many have pending results.

Offices where the infected employees work were placed under lockdown and sanitized. Contact tracing was done and those who interacted with them were ordered to go on a 14-day quarantine.

Personnel who tested positive during the rapid test and those waiting for swab test results were being accommodated in the isolation facility at the MMDA parking lot.

In the meantime, only visitors with official business will be allowed to enter the MMDA office in Makati City. Personal visits are not allowed and deliveries must be received at the lobby.

The MMDA office will be shut down from Thursday, July 9, to Sunday, July 12, for disinfection. Work will be suspended starting Wednesday, July 8, at 2 pm.

Employees cannot enter the office during the disinfection. – Rappler.com