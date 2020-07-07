MANILA, Philippines – St Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC) on Monday, July 6, dispelled rumors that its hospitals had already reached full capacity.

"We would like to clarify that both SLMC in Global City (GC) and Quezon City (QC) still have the capacity to handle COVID-19 related cases, including non-COVID cases," its statement said.

It added that "as of July 6, we have 70% admission based on the designated number of beds for COVID-19 cases."

SLMC assured the public that despite the continued increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, its hospitals remain "fully equipped in handling any medical concern."

It also urged the public to verify information before sharing on social media.

On Sunday, July 5, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,434 new cases of the disease – the highest single-day increase so far. On Tuesday, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country was at 47,873. Of this number, 1,540 were reported as new cases as of 4 pm.

The death toll increased slightly to 1,309, following 6 new fatalities. There were also 201 new recoveries reported, bringing the total number of recoveries so far to 12,386.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 34,178, which represents the total case count minus recoveries and deaths, the DOH said.

Following an increase in the number of coronavirus cases seen over the past few weeks, the DOH announced on Monday that 11 hospitals in Metro Manila reported full beds dedicated to coronavirus patients in intensive care units.



DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that while the country's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the country's case doubling time (CDT) – or the time it takes for the number of cases to double – is still at 7.95 days.

"The case doubling time in our country now is still longer than a week, and entails that the national situation is still manageable," Vergeire said in a mix of English and Filipino. – Rappler.com