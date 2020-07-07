MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) management said on Tuesday, July 7, that the ticket sellers who tested positive for the coronavirus were assigned to 4 stations

MRT3 advised passengers who had direct contact with ticket sellers in the following stations and during these shifts, to undergo home quarantine and observe their condition:

North Avenue Station

4:30 am to 2:30 pm



1 pm to 11 pm

Quezon Avenue Station

1 pm to 11 pm

GMA-Kamuning Station

4:30 am to 2:30 pm

Araneta Center-Cubao Station

4:30 am to 2:30 pm



1 pm to 11 pm

The MRT3 earlier said that 198 employees tested for the virus as of Monday, July 6. Of the total, 177 are depot workers, 3 are train drivers, 2 are control center personnel, and 16 are station personnel.

The 16 station personnel, include 15 ticket sellers and a nurse.

The MRT3 management suspended railway operations from Tuesday to Saturday, July 11, to disinfect stations and their facilities.

For the duration of the general community quarantine, MRT3 operated at 13% capacity where only 153 people per train are allowed. Railway operations started in June. – Rappler.com