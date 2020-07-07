MANILA, Philippines – Starting July 14, drinking in public spaces is no longer allowed in Makati City during times of calamities and public health emergencies, like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay said on Tuesday, July 7, that she signed City Ordinance No. 2020-152, which the City Council approved last July 3.

"Drinking in the confines of one's own home is safer, but it's best to avoid drinking altogether during a crisis," Binay said in a statement.

Under the ordinance, Makati residents can still buy alcoholic drinks, but they can only consume the liquor inside their residences. The same policy applies to those who are staying in hotels, apartments, dormitories, and the like: they can only drink alcohol inside their respective rooms.

The ordinance specifically prohibits the following acts:

Consuming alcoholic drinks outside a person's residence and other public places

For persons-in-charge to allow or tolerate the consumption of alcoholic drinks in public places

Drinking alcohol within the premises of the point-of-sale

First-time violators of the ordinance will be ordered to pay a P5,000 fine. Those caught for the second time will be fined the same amount or be jailed up to a month, or both.

Those found guilty of violating the ordinance for 3 times or more stand to face a fine of P5,000 or imprisonment up to a year, or both.

If the violator is a minor, his or her parents or guardians would be "admonished" by the barangay captain and would be required to attend a parent effectiveness seminar. Parents and guardians will be fined P5,000 or be imprisoned up to a month for succeeding violations of minors.

If a government official or employee breaks the ordinance, it would be a ground for filing of appropriate cases in violation of Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standrds for Public Officials and Employees.

Crackdown vs erring resto-bars

Binay is imposing the public drinking ban days after she shut down Skye Bar in Barangay Bel-Air, where over 100 Filipinos and foreigners were arrested for violating quarantine protocols.

Bars are still not allowed to reopen and mass gatherings are still banned in Metro Manila, which remains under general community quarantine.

The mayor said Makati will now be clamping down on resto-bars that host private events attended by more 10 people.

Binay said resto-bars have been reportedly skirting the 10-person per gathering limit by claiming they are allowed to fill up to 50% of their establishment's capacity.



"The city government understands the desire of business owners to earn and survive amidst the pandemic, but it shouldn't be at the expense of public health," Binay said.

"We want to help them, but they're trying to be clever by circumventing rules. Thus, establishments like [Skye Bar]...won't be tolerated," she added.

As of Monday, July 6, Makati has tallied 1,180 confirmed cases, with 396 active cases and 103 deaths. A total of 681 patients have already recovered in the city.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the entire Philippines is still steadily rising, with total confirmed cases at 47,873 as of Tuesday, with 1,309 deaths and 12,386 recoveries.

Read a full copy of Makati City Ordinance No. 2020-152 below.





– Rappler.com