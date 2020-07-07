MANILA, Philippines – Another 9 Filipinos abroad were found positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 8,688, reported the Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, July 7.

There were no new deaths recorded.

The confirmed cases include 2,893 Filipinos who are still undergoing treatment, 5,218 who already recovered, and 577 who died.

The Middle East region continues to report the largest number of Filipinos infected with COVID-19, with 6,305 listed so far. The region also has the highest number of deaths at 311.

Cases involving Filipinos are spread across 62 countries, with the following breakdown:

Asia-Pacific

17 countries included

Total: 670

Undergoing treatment: 121

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 545

Deaths: 4

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 1,016

Undergoing treatment: 473

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 449

Deaths: 94

Middle East and Africa

22 countries included

Total: 6,305

Undergoing treatment: 2,180

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,814

Deaths: 311

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 697

Undergoing treatment: 119

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 410

Deaths: 168

Of the 8,688 cases, 1,373 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines reported a total of 47,873 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 1,309 deaths and 12,386 recoveries.

Worldwide cases continue to climb, surging past 11.6 million, while the death toll topped 538,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com