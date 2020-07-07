Number of Filipinos abroad with coronavirus now at 8,688
MANILA, Philippines – Another 9 Filipinos abroad were found positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 8,688, reported the Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, July 7.
There were no new deaths recorded.
The confirmed cases include 2,893 Filipinos who are still undergoing treatment, 5,218 who already recovered, and 577 who died.
The Middle East region continues to report the largest number of Filipinos infected with COVID-19, with 6,305 listed so far. The region also has the highest number of deaths at 311.
Cases involving Filipinos are spread across 62 countries, with the following breakdown:
Asia-Pacific
17 countries included
- Total: 670
- Undergoing treatment: 121
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 545
- Deaths: 4
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 1,016
- Undergoing treatment: 473
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 449
- Deaths: 94
Middle East and Africa
22 countries included
- Total: 6,305
- Undergoing treatment: 2,180
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 3,814
- Deaths: 311
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 697
- Undergoing treatment: 119
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 410
- Deaths: 168
Of the 8,688 cases, 1,373 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
The Philippines reported a total of 47,873 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 1,309 deaths and 12,386 recoveries.
Worldwide cases continue to climb, surging past 11.6 million, while the death toll topped 538,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com